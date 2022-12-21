Get out of the cold this Christmas by visiting any of these warm banks in Peterborough.
Volunteers from charities, businesses and organisations across Peterborough have come together to create warm spaces for residents who cannot afford to heat their homes this winter due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.
Below is a list of those in the city and when they can be accessed.
1. Bretton Baptist Church Hub
Copeland, South Bretton, PE3 6YJ. 0782 143 5426. Email: [email protected]
Opening times: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am to 12 noon. Community Cafe serving tea, coffee and cake. From 11am to 12 noon, soup and rolls. Collecting food parcels and help with form filling.
Closed between Christmas and New Year.
Photo: Peterborough Telegraph
2. CSK Hampton Hub / Chimes Coffee Shop
Silver Hill, Hampton, Peterborough, PE7 8FF. Email: [email protected]
Opening times: Community Cafe and Food Pantry - Tuesdays, 11am to 2pm and Wednesdays, 5pm to 8pm.
Christmas arrangements - open as normal between Christmas and New Year. Open on Wednesdays between 4pm and 7pm. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Christmas will be more festive with activities and festive food.
Photo: Peterborough Telegraph
3. Extended Hands
1 New Road, City Centre, PE1 1TT. 07305 927 292 or 07913 206 859. Email: [email protected]
Opening times: Christmas Day meal on 25 December between 12 noon and 3pm.
Photo: Peterborough Telegraph
4. Faizan-E-Madinah Mosque Hub
Old Nursery Building, 51 Cobden Street, Peterborough. 07856 474 002. Opening times: Food parcels (non-perishable) and winter packs for those who have no recourse to public funds. Public engagement time - Thursdays and Fridays, 8am to 12.30pm. Can drop in to pick up food parcels. Christmas arrangements - food bank closed on 22 and 23 December. Resumes normal opening hours on 29 and 30 December. Non-perishable food parcels, no referrals, drop in on 29 and 30 December.
Photo: Peterborough Telegraph