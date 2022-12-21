4. Faizan-E-Madinah Mosque Hub

Old Nursery Building, 51 Cobden Street, Peterborough. 07856 474 002. Opening times: Food parcels (non-perishable) and winter packs for those who have no recourse to public funds. Public engagement time - Thursdays and Fridays, 8am to 12.30pm. Can drop in to pick up food parcels. Christmas arrangements - food bank closed on 22 and 23 December. Resumes normal opening hours on 29 and 30 December. Non-perishable food parcels, no referrals, drop in on 29 and 30 December.

Photo: Peterborough Telegraph