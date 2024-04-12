Help pull pints to make Peterborough Beer Festival go with a bang this year

A plea for volunteers has been put out to help run one of the city’s biggest events.

Peterborough Beer Festival will take place in the summer, and every year hundreds of volunteers are needed – doing everything from pulling pints to running the tombola.

As plans for this year’s festival – which will run from Tuesday, August 20 to Saturday, August 24 – are coming together, the organisers have put a plea out for people to come and help.

A spokesperson said: “Peterborough Beer Festival is run entirely by unpaid volunteers with around 350 people turning up to help us.

“During festival open days (Tuesday 20th to Saturday 24th August), we require staff to serve behind our bars, work the tombola, pub games, cider, wine, gin and bottled beers. We also have a variety of other jobs, so those who prefer not to pour pints can usually be found something else to do.

“We also require volunteers before the festival opens as there is lots of work to be done. From putting up security fencing to taking deliveries, from hanging posters to setting out chairs and everything else in between. When that has been done we're ready for the festival to start.

“And when the festival is finished, the work isn't - we also require people to help with the close down - we were very short on help afterwards last year.

“All staff will receive a complimentary festival glass, two subsidised meals a day, some free drinks and discount on festival clothing.

“Read more and sign up on-line here: https://pborobeerfest.camra.org.uk/volunteer

