Help Peterborough photographer Chris Porsz track down dogs who star in his latest book

A Peterborough photographer has launched a plea to find the owners of perfect pet pooches who star in his latest book.

Chris Porsz – known as the Paramedic Paparazzo – recently launched his latest books – Streets of America and Barking 2!

He is now appealing for help to trace some of the stars of Barking 2! so they know they appear in the book.

Chris said: “I want to let the owners know that their pooches star in Barking and my latest book Barking 2! Unfortunately I did not get contact details as the dogs legged it! Please message me if you recognise owners or dogs and solve the pooch mystery.”

Chris will be signing books at the Peterborough City Hospital main atrium tomorrow (Wednesday, November 20) and Thursday (November 21) and every other Wednesday and Thursday until Christmas.

Books are also available at the Ferry Meadows visitor centre and the Up The Garden Bath shop in Queensgate in the run up until Christmas, as well as at the Peterborough Museum Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 30, and the Cathedral Book Shop on Saturday, December 7.

All Chris’ books are available at www.chrisporsz.com – along with contact details on how to reach him if you recognise any of the dogs in the gallery!

1 . Barking 2! Can you help Chris Porsz track down these dogs - and their owners? Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales

2 . Barking 2! Can you help Chris Porsz track down these dogs - and their owners? Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales

3 . Barking 2! Can you help Chris Porsz track down these dogs - and their owners? Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales