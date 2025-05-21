Help centres for families in Peterborough to increase with new £1.5 million funding support

New Family Hub to open at Gladstone Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £1.5 million Government funding package is powering the expansion of help centres for families in Peterborough.

The cash has already enabled Peterborough City Council to prepare to open a new Family Hub at the Gladstone Centre in Bourges Boulevard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently four other hubs across the city providing services the NHS, the council, and community organisations under one roof.

At the Gladstone Park Community Centre are, Cllr Noreen Bi, Cllr Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for children, Cllr Mohammed Jamil, the council's deputy leader, Cllr Asim Mahmood, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, and Cllr Zameer Ali

The council says these ‘one-stop shops’ offer high-quality support for families with children aged 0 to 19 or up to 25 for young people with special educational needs.

Key support includes:

Guidance for new parents through the ‘Start for Life’ programme.

Advice on children’s speech and language development

Support for perinatal mental health, and help with breastfeeding.

Free parenting courses.

Parents and carers can get involved in panels to help shape the services that matter most to local families.

Councillor Katy Cole, the council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services and Education said: “I am delighted to announce that a Family Hub is soon to open in Gladstone Community Centre.

"The services these hubs provide are key to ensuring that children and families have the opportunity to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Family hubs are a really valuable source of support for families and young children.

" I am really pleased that the council is investing in expanding the hubs, including a much-needed boost at the Gladstone Community Centre.

“Working together, we are investing in families and getting support for young people where it is most needed.”