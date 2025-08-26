Heartbroken Cambridgeshire French Bulldog owner gives warning after beloved pet pooch dies from heatstroke

A heartbroken dog owner whose beloved pooch died of heatstroke is warning others to familiarise themselves with the warning signs.

Emily Gilbert, 38, is mourning the death of French bulldog Benny who collapsed after being hosed down with cold water in 30 degree heat.

Mum-of-three Emily had left Benny, 3, in the care of a doggy day care while she attended a family wedding for just 24 hours.

However when the previously fit and healthy dog was returned to her, he was lying limp with his tongue hanging out his mouth.

Benny the dog (Pic - SWNS)

Benny was rushed to the vets where they battled to save his life but he was put to sleep after suffering two seizures.

Emily, from Wisbech, is now calling for dog owners to understand the risks of hosing your dog down in high temperatures.

She said: "It was horrendous seeing him like that.

"It is so hard to lose a dog as they're your best friend and like a child.

"But Benny shouldn't have died the way he did.

"His temperature had dropped dangerously low after being hosed down with cold water and the vets couldn't get it to rise.

"I was told he'd been panting due to the heat and he'd been hosed down to keep him cool.

"The vets have said that is what sent his body into shock due to the temperature change."

Emily and her partner Luke Cox, 44, have had Benny when he was 18 months old - delighting their children Reece, 16, Elsie, 14, and Rylee, 13.

Benny had separation anxiety and had previously spent afternoons at a local dog day care business.

Emily and the family had been due to attend a wedding and Benny went overnight to be returned at 12pm on August 13.

Emily, a carer, said: "We were all really excited to get him home.

"We'd got him chicken ready and his favourite treat. When she [dog day care] didn't come and I thought she'd be held up a little bit.

"It got to 1pm and I thought this is odd because she's never been late before.

"Something felt a bit off and I messaged her and she said running late, he'll be back by one - but it was already one."

Emily decided to ring and was told Benny was 'really tired' but the signal was poor and she awaited his arrival.

Benny arrived back with the dog day care attendant five minutes later but Emily was shocked by what she saw.

She said: "She told me he was having a lay down and opened the car door.

"Benny was in the footwell laying on his side and he was absolutely drenched in water. He looked like he'd been taken out the bath.

"His breathing was really fast and grunty - he didn't move or make any indication he knew I was there.

"Benny's tongue was hanging out his mouth and his eyes were fixed in a stare."

Emily said she was screaming and crying in fear for her beloved pup but Benny just 'flopped' in the dog day care attendant's arms.

She said it was suggested that he be laid on the cold floor and that they 'always hose them down after a walk'.

Emily, who does not drive, asked to be taken to the vets where Benny was taken to be seen immediately.

She said: "She said she'd taken him for a walk at 12pm in the 'breeze'. It was a boiling hot day. It was 30 degrees.

"She said he'd been panting and she'd doused him in water with the hose.

"The vet told me the temperature change sent his body into shock.

"He was so cold they had to put heated blankets over him. He was given medication and was on a drip.

"But he wasn't coming round and his temperature wasn't rising."

Emily and her family were let in to see Benny which she says was 'horrific'.

Benny was treated in the intensive care but suffered two seizures and suspected brain damage.

Emily said: "I'd like to think he might have known I was with him in his last minutes.

"She should have known to spot the signs of heatstroke and acted.

"But she neglected him when he was ill and that is disgusting.

"She brought him back to me and my children barely alive. She should have taken him to the vet."

Emily is calling for people who care for dogs to recognise the signs of heatstroke and what to do.

She said: "Without any doubt no matter how professional someone's website looks or how friendly they seem, always check they've got a full licence.

"We didn't do that and I regret it.

"Benny was a fit and healthy dog - the vets said he was the best type of bulldog, no breathing or posture problems.

"Look into how to treat heatstroke and recognise the symptoms.

"No matter what breed or how healthy they are, do not take them out in boiling hot weather whether its cloudy or there's a breeze."