Healthy sales for Peterborough's Yours Clothing but tax hikes look set to cost £2 million

Surge in swimwear sales as customers head for sun spots

The boss of Peterborough fashion retailer Yours Clothing says sales are doing well but has warned that new tax hikes could cost it £2 million.

Andrew Killingsworth, owner of Yours Clothing, based in Bakewall Road, Orton Southgate, says the combined impact of new Government increases in National Insurance paid by employers and the minimum wage is likely to take £2 million from company profits in the next financial year.

Mr Killingsworth, who employs 1,400 staff, said: “Our starting pay is well above the minimum wage. But we want to keep that gap and so we will increase our wages.

Andrew Killingsworth, owner of Yours Clothing in Peterborough

He said: “We won’t be making job cuts but it does mean that we will have to be careful with our recruitment going forward.

"But if it does the country good and it is used wisely and it helps all round then we’re fortunate enough to be able to deal with it.”

Price rises are another challenge facing the retailer whose brands include Yours, BadRhino, Long Tall Sally, Evans, M&Co and Pixie Girl, and which imports many of its products.

Mr Killingsworth said: “Price rises are inevitable but it is my job with the team to make those as minimal as possible.”

Despite the tough economic backdrop, Mr Killingsworth said that sales over Christmas had been very good and that January was also good.

"Over Christmas our like-for-like sales did very well and our website also did very well.

He said: “I think the recent cold snap helped with people suddenly deciding to go out and buy a jumper or a coat.

"But I am also hearing that our swimwear sales over the last three weeks have been very high as well. I think that is due to a poor summer last year and people deciding they’ll go abroad this year."

Mr Killingsworth said there also seemed to be a change in shopping habits.

"If you go back two or three years, customers would buy lots of cheap clothing. Now I sense that people are more considered.

"While they are probably spending the same or a little bit less, they are buying less but buying better quality.

"We are seeing people buying more of a higher price group than the quantity of a lower price group."