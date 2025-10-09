Healthcare centre in Peterborough seeks to expand

These are the planning applications and traffic order notices released by Peterborough City Council during the week starting October 9.

Peterborough City Council: planning applications:

Ref: 25/01047/FUL: Werrington Healthcare Ltd, 97 Church Street, Werrington Peterborough: Application for a double storey side extension to accommodate new consultant rooms within existing pharmacy. Other works include installation of new ductwork and external services, new raised flat roof and gable to existing dormer, construction of new two metre high acoustic fence to form new services compound, construction of new timber bin store and alterations/additions to parking. Affects a Conservation Area.

Ref: 25/00972/LBC: 66 Wisbech Road, Thorney, Peterborough, for the replacement of two broken windows and one back door incorporating one side window. Affects Conservation Area/Listed Building.

Ref: 25/01137/FUL: 37 Station Road, Thorney, Peterborough, for the erection of two four-bedroom detached dwellings with associated hard and soft landscaping. Affects Conservation Area/Listed Building Setting.

Port Express Ltd, Fagbury Road, Felixstowe, is seeking a new Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use Woodland Group, Station Bridge, Yaxley, Peterborough, as an operating centre for five goods vehicles and five trailers.

Werrington Healthcare

Peterborough City Council

Prohibition of Through Traffic on Carleton Crest, Walton to allow the repair of fire hydrant chamber cover and frame works and it is anticipated that the works will take place between the October 16 and October 20.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic: King Street, Lolham, Maxey, Peterborough for railway level crossing inspection works. This should take place between 11.10pm and 8.45am from October 11 to October 12.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic: West End Road, Maxey: to allow water works to take place. It is anticipated that the works will take place between the October 13 and October 15.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic at Wittering Ford Road, Barnack for carriageway repair works to be completed. These works should be carried out between October 14 and October 16.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic: Adderley, Bretton to stop any pedestrian or cyclist from proceeding along the footpath/cycle path to allow gas repair works to be. It is anticipated that the works will be completed by October 10.

Temporary Speed Restriction: High Street, Maxey where the speed will be restricted to 30mph from October 16 to October 24 to allow water mains works to be completed.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk