Health and ambulance trusts for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire struggle in new performance league tables

Health and ambulance trusts for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire have been ranked among some of those facing the biggest challenges in new performance league tables published for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which provides acute and specialist healthcare services at its three main hospital sites at Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital, and Stamford and Rutland Hospital, has been ranked in 107th place out of 134 in the acute trust league table that has been released by NHS England.

The trust, which has been given a score 2.63, is placed in what has been called Segment 4 and which is made up of those trusts with the broadest challenges and that might require additional support to help them improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each trust is ranked by an average metric score with a lower score meaning a better ranking.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which provides acute and specialist healthcare services at Peterborough City Hospital, has been ranked as one of the poorest performers in new health league tables

The rankings score NHS trusts on seven different areas including waiting times for operations, cancer treatment, time spent in A&E and ambulance response times. The trusts’ finances are also assessed.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, which provides community-based physical and mental health services, is ranked in 37th place out of 61 in the table for non-acute hospital trusts and is placed in Segment 3

The East of England Ambulance Service is bottom of the ambulance trusts in 10th position with a score of 3.02 is also in Segment 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is ranked in fifth place out of 134 and placed in Segment 1 with a 1.55 points score.

The new league tables have been released to enable the public to check the performances of their local hospitals and and ambulance services.

Top of the hospitals trusts is Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust while at the bottom is Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.