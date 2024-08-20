Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Series of events taking place over next month to give residents the chance to have their say

Residents are being urged to have their say on new £48 million plans to redevelop Peterborough's Station Quarter.

The City Council, alongside project partners the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, LNER and Network Rail are working together on what they describe as a ‘transformational project to revitalise the area surrounding the railway station to enhance connectivity, ‘accessibility and overall experience for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project has been allocated £47.8 million from Government to improve the station and surrounding areas – with proposals including a new station building, public square and green spaces.

Residents are being urged to have their say on Station Quarter plans

A series of pop events in the city centre are being planned to allow residents to see the plans.

“Peterborough Station Quarter is a game-changer for our city"

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration said: “This project will provide a significant transformation for residents of Peterborough, businesses and visitors to the city. I encourage everyone to have their say. The feedback collected will be instrumental in shaping the final plans for the Station Quarter.”

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, commented: "Peterborough Station Quarter is a game-changer for our city, creating new jobs and enhancing connectivity with a new western entrance and a revitalised eastern station. This project reflects our ambition to invest in Peterborough's future, benefiting passengers and the whole community. Working with partners, including the City Council, Network Rail, and LNER, we're making this vision a reality. I encourage everyone to get involved and share their views as we move forward with this exciting development."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Wilson, Head of Stations at LNER, said: “We're delighted to be working alongside partners on this project which will deliver improvements for station users.

"I'd really encourage people to take this opportunity to provide feedback and help shape the final plans which will create a great first impression of Peterborough for visitors and commuters."

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail, says “The Peterborough Station Quarter redevelopment has the potential to regenerate a strategic part of the city centre. By enhancing public realm, connectivity and accessibility around a station fit for the future, the redevelopment also provides the opportunity to unlock land to deliver a wide range of uses including housing, driving economic growth for the city."

What is planned?

A new western entrance and multi-storey car park: creating a double-sided station to improve access and reduce congestion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refurbished eastern station building: enhancing customer experience and reducing passenger congestion

New station square: providing an accessible and attractive route to the city centre for pedestrians and cyclists

Green spaces: promoting biodiversity and new wildlife habitats

How can you have your say?

The public engagement period is open from Tuesday 20th August 2024 to Friday 27th September 2024, providing an opportunity for people to share their views and feedback on the proposed plans. The engagement process is a crucial step in ensuring that the redevelopment meets the needs and expectations of the people of Peterborough and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new survey has been launched to ask people their opinion of the plans.

To have your say and read more about the proposals in detail, please visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/psq

Paper copies of the survey are also available on request via email to [email protected].

The survey closes at 11:59pm on Friday 27th September.

There will be series of pop-up events to talk to people about the project, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 30th August - 1pm to 3pm: Queensgate Shopping Centre - outside the O2 shop, first floor on Friday 30th August - 1pm to 3pm

Saturday 31st August – 11am to 1pm and Saturday 21st September- 1pm to 3pm: In the city centre, at the Cathedral Arch next to Starbucks Coffee