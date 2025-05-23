Have your say on Peterborough plans to improve living conditions in HMOs

Survey will run until July 31

Residents can have their say on plans to introduce a city-wide Additional Licensing scheme in Peterborough, aimed at improving conditions for tenants living in Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

The council is launching a public consultation on the proposal, which will run until 31 July and is keen to hear people’s views.

Opinions from tenants, residents, landlords, letting agents and businesses are particularly sought.

Residents are being urged to take part in the survey

The scheme is being proposed to protect private rented tenants and vulnerable groups from the social and health effects of poorly managed and maintained properties within the private rented sector.

Councillor Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “We are fully committed to working with partners and landlords to improve accommodation standards across the city. This ties in with our key priority of creating strong and sustainable communities, which is vitally important for the wellbeing of Peterborough residents.

“Our Selective Licensing initiative has already proved successful and helped enhance standards of homes in the private rented sector. We now want to look at introducing a further similar scheme, focussed at improving conditions in HMOs. I would urge everyone to have their say in this consultation, your feedback is vitally important and will help us make a final decision.”

Following consultation, a full report on the findings and outcomes will be presented to the council’s cabinet, who will decide whether to implement the scheme.

The Council has had a national Mandatory HMO licensing scheme in place since 2006, however if the new scheme is introduced, it would allow the authority to licence a much wider range of HMOs within its area. This would include HMOs that are occupied by three or four persons comprising two or more households, which are currently not within the scope of Mandatory HMO licensing. As a result, the council would have greater control of living standards and ensure the safety of residents in its area.

Additional Licensing would also positively promote compliant landlords and make it easier to involve all landlords in wider strategies including crime reduction initiatives, local spatial strategies, and other schemes.

The licensing system would be digital, making the process straightforward for applicants and also include free guidance and training videos. The application process would be delivered in direct partnership by The Home Safe Scheme LTD, who are delivering the council’s Selective Licensing scheme.

The consultation also includes surveys for residents/tenants and landlords/agents. For more information on the consultation and to have your say visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/engagement-hub/additional-licensing-consultation-2025