Have your say on new Whittlesey Heritage Walk

King's Dyke Nature Reserve

Fenland District Council is developing plans for the Whittlesey Heritage Walk, a new self-guided trail to celebrate the town’s heritage and encourage visitors to explore its hidden histories.

The route identified for the walk is an updated version of the Whittlesey Town Trail but with highlighted routes to Kings Dyke Nature Reserve (where a new heritage centre will be located), Lattersey Nature Reserve and Whittlesea Railway Station, as well as a scenic riverside walk to the south of the town centre.

With way markers and information boards along the route, the walk will illustrate local points of interest and historic landmarks as well as provide information on local transport options and access to the National Cycling Network Route 63 which runs through the town.

Now, residents are being asked to help choose a new logo for the Whittlesey Heritage Walk and to share any stories or anecdotes they have about the town, the route or local historic buildings that could be included in the walk.

Views are also being sought on what information they would like to see displayed along the route, the location of information boards and seating, and whether people would prefer to access the walk information by mobile phone app, webpage or brochure.

Have your say

The online consultation is open from August 1 until 31 at: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/consultations.

The idea for the Whittlesey Heritage Walk was originally conceived through Fenland District Council’s Growing Fenland project, featuring masterplans to drive growth and regeneration in each of the district’s four towns, and is now being taken forward thanks to funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Cllr Chris Seaton, the council’s portfolio hholder responsible for heritage, said: “This is a really exciting project to create a new heritage walk that will encourage local people and visitors to explore and learn about Whittlesey’s rich heritage while increasing footfall into the town centre.

“The consultation is a great opportunity to get involved. Help us to choose a logo and decide on route information, seating, information boards and more. We’d love to hear people’s stories about the town and its buildings that could be included in the walk too.”

Paper copies of the consultation survey are available at the Whittlesey Town Council offices in Queen Street or on request via email at: [email protected]