Harvest time for potato-growing pupils in Peterborough

Harvesting at Folksworth Primary School.

With over 200 children across Folksworth C of E Primary School and Newark Hill Academy, Kids Country, the educational arm of the East of England Agricultural Society, was thrilled to be able to bring a covid-safe but hands-on food and farming learning experience to school children once again, with help on the day from sponsors Co-op Central England and Produce World, and volunteer local potato farmers.

In March, Kids Country helped a total of over 600 children to plant their potatoes with the potatoes supplied by Albert Bartlett, and the pots and compost sponsored by Westland Horticulture and Evergreen Garden Care.

Kids Country education manager Sandra Lauridsen said: “We are just over the moon to be back in schools this week, helping Folksworth and Newark Hill to harvest the potatoes that they planted remotely with us in March. Nothing quite compares to being in schools with children, with the support of local farmers and potato growers like Produce World making the experience even more meaningful. We hope the children all enjoyed the day and cooking up their harvest when they got home.”

Harvesting at Newark Hill Academy

Michelle Norbury, headteacher at Folksworth C of E Primary School said: “It is great to see the children so excited to see the products of their labour. They have been carefully looking after the potatoes from the point that they planted them and it’s fantastic to see their faces now as they realise all of these potatoes have been growing under the soil.”