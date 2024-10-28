Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Peterborough family that specialises in going all-out for Halloween is once again daring fright fans to come and get their ghoul on in Orton Goldhay.

Chantelle Demeur-Worlding and her family have become well known for turning the interiors and exteriors of their Howland-based home into a mini Halloween theme park during the lead up to October 31

“From Monday night (October 28), we’re opening up the house for a couple of hours every night,” Chantelle said.

The 'Howden Halloween Walk Through' opens on Monday October 28.

Fog machines, spooky lights, jump-scares, bubble machines and animatronics are just a few of the effects which - combined with the eerie sci-fi decor - are waiting to shred visitors’ nerves.

This is the third year Chantelle and her Halloween-loving family have thrown open their doors to the public.

The Howland clan have gone all out to trump the incredible Harry Potter-themed efforts they put on last year:

“We’ve gone for a Star Wars theme this year,” Chantelle explained,

This year's sinister sci-fi theme is 'Star Wars'

“We’ve got a couple of skeletons on the front of the house: one is dressed as Darth Vader and one is dressed as Darth Maul.”

Strategically placed bubble and fog machines make the two macabre effigies appear even more spooky. Inside, a rather sinister-looking Yoda lies in wait, emerging in a slightly unsettling way from the dark.

This is followed by “plenty of jump scares” and something in the back garden that, well - you really don’t want to know about…

Along with upping the fright factor, Chantelle explained a new innovation that has been introduced this year.

It has taken Chantelle, husband Colin, and their four children three weeks to get the family home in Orton ready for Halloween.

“I have put [on] a SEN hour for people that have kids that want all the lights on and no scary bits - we’re doing that for the first hour.”

As always, there is no admission charge for the Walk Through. However, Chantelle is hoping visitors will donate generously to the Niemann-Pick charity, the family is raising funds for.

Chantelle and her family chose this charity because her five-year-old niece Kara Clapton, was diagnosed with the rare, life-limiting neurodegenerative disease last year.

The Howland Halloween Walk Through will run from October 28 to November 1. General opening hours are 6-9pm, with 5-6pm reserved for SEN visitors.