Halloween 2024: Orton family dares visitors to visit spooky, Star Wars-themed house
A Peterborough family that specialises in going all-out for Halloween is once again daring fright fans to come and get their ghoul on in Orton Goldhay.
Chantelle Demeur-Worlding and her family have become well known for turning the interiors and exteriors of their Howland-based home into a mini Halloween theme park during the lead up to October 31
“From Monday night (October 28), we’re opening up the house for a couple of hours every night,” Chantelle said.
Fog machines, spooky lights, jump-scares, bubble machines and animatronics are just a few of the effects which - combined with the eerie sci-fi decor - are waiting to shred visitors’ nerves.
This is the third year Chantelle and her Halloween-loving family have thrown open their doors to the public.
The Howland clan have gone all out to trump the incredible Harry Potter-themed efforts they put on last year:
“We’ve gone for a Star Wars theme this year,” Chantelle explained,
“We’ve got a couple of skeletons on the front of the house: one is dressed as Darth Vader and one is dressed as Darth Maul.”
Strategically placed bubble and fog machines make the two macabre effigies appear even more spooky. Inside, a rather sinister-looking Yoda lies in wait, emerging in a slightly unsettling way from the dark.
This is followed by “plenty of jump scares” and something in the back garden that, well - you really don’t want to know about…
Along with upping the fright factor, Chantelle explained a new innovation that has been introduced this year.
“I have put [on] a SEN hour for people that have kids that want all the lights on and no scary bits - we’re doing that for the first hour.”
As always, there is no admission charge for the Walk Through. However, Chantelle is hoping visitors will donate generously to the Niemann-Pick charity, the family is raising funds for.
Chantelle and her family chose this charity because her five-year-old niece Kara Clapton, was diagnosed with the rare, life-limiting neurodegenerative disease last year.
The Howland Halloween Walk Through will run from October 28 to November 1. General opening hours are 6-9pm, with 5-6pm reserved for SEN visitors.