Peterborough man Alan O'Connor takes the top spot on the podium.

He is now set to represent England at a national event later this year

A Peterborough gym owner has achieved gold in a strong man competition – a year after tearing a muscle from his body.

Alan O’Connor took part in England’s Strongest Master contest earlier this month – and beat off competition from 10 others to secure the top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I never expected to win,” said Alan, 50. “It just all felt surreal as I only really entered out of curiosity to see how well I could do at that level.”

Alan in action at the England's Strongest Master competition.

His success at the event was even more unexpected as Alan had only recently recovered from a ‘horrible’ injury sustained.

“A year ago I qualified for the competition, but while doing a monster log lift in training I tore my tricep off,” he explained. “It just tore completely off and I needed to have reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation. It was my final training set of the day, and I just said to my girlfriend Liz, ‘I’ll just do this last one and then we’ll go at get food’. The popping sound as my tricep went was pretty horrible.

"It took a long time to rehabilitate my arm and get back to full strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, 2023 It was a transformative year for Alan. After his injury in February, he decided to create his own gym - Dedicated Strength Gym – which opened in October. Alan was busy working 120 hours a week at his gym when he got a phone call saying that someone had dropped out of the England’s Strongest Masters 2024 competition - and asking if he wanted to take their place. Despite the event only being three weeks away, Alan said ‘yes’.

Alan O'Connor is the England's Strongest Master 2024 champion.

“Because of my injury, and the short notice, I just didn’t put pressure on myself to win as I thought it was too big of an ask,” he said. “But I did really well, so I think that calm mindset really helped on the day.”

Alan had to compete across five events which included dead-lift reps of 270kgs, and axel overhead press of 125kg, a 340kg yoke carry, a sandbag medley and steeple chase, and a sandbag toss – the latter for which involved tossing five increasingly-heavy sandbags over a 4m-high cage.

The strong man, who has been training for 31 years and worked as a coach for more than 25 years, said he has been ‘overwhelmed’ with the support since his win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I must have had around 500 messages from people on social media after I won,” he said. “The support has been fantastic, especially from my girlfriend Liz, and my gym staff. My Dad was also over the moon for me.”

Left: Alan pictured at his gym - Dedicated Strength Gym in Peterborough. Right: In action at the competition this month.

Alan will now represent England at Britain’s Strongest Master – which takes place at the Birmingham NEC in November.