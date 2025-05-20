Growing demand from gardeners plants seed of success for just opened allotments in Peterborough

Waiting list for new plots soars to 40 within days

Demand from keen gardeners to use newly opened allotments in Peterborough has bloomed so much there is already a significant waiting list to lease the plots.

A waiting list of 40 people has already grown just days after the allotments in Constantine Drive in Cardea were officially opened.

The 0.4 hectare site has been designed with 25 half-sized plots in order to accommodate as many tenants as possible.

From left, Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Transport, with Stanground ward member Cllr Brian Rush and the council’s senior landscape technical officer, Michael Britton at the opening of the allotments in Cardea in Peterborough.

And the demand to use the allotments comes from budding gardeners of all ages.

The waiting list includes tenants ranging in age from young people through to residents in their 80s.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “It proves that allotments continue to grow in popularity amongst existing and new residents of Peterborough.

"Allotments are considered a vital piece of environmental infrastructure boosting health and wellbeing, providing sustainable growing spaces and creating biodiverse green corridors in new development sites.”

The allotments were officially opened by Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Transport, alongside Stanground ward member, Cllr Brian Rush and the council’s senior landscape technical officer, Michael Britton.

Work to create the allotments began in February but ground to a halt during a spell of wet weather, which continued into March.

The site, which will be managed by Aragon Direct Services, has been opened after significant improvements were made by the council’s Open Space Management Team, after adoption of the site from developers Persimmon.

Cllr Ellis said: “I am very pleased to be able to open the newest allotment site in Peterborough.

“Allotments are very popular, a place to grow plants and vegetables, and provide a sustainable source for our environment whilst being a lovely way to spend free time in the outdoors promoting healthy living and enjoyment.”

Anyone who would like to join the waiting list should email [email protected]