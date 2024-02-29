News you can trust since 1948
Greggs bakery store to open at service station in Peterborough

New outlet will support about six jobs
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 29th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT
A Greggs bakery store is to open at a service station in Peterborough.

The new hot food outlet will open at the Esso Rontec petrol station, off the Paston Parkway, close to the Eye roundabout.

It will replace the existing Subway outlet that currently operates from the service station.

Service station operator Sandeep Parmar said that it is hoped the Greggs store will open on April 18.

He said: “Greggs is more of a ‘grab and go’ outlet and customers do not have to wait so long for their food.

"I’m hoping that we will see a lot more sales by operating a Greggs outlet here.”

Mr Parmar said the six staff who operated the Subway store were likely to work in the new Greggs outlet.

Building control approval to fit out the unit for a Greggs has just been granted by Peterborough City Council.

Mr Parmar said the Subway outlet was expected to shut on March 24.

