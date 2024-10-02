Green light secured to build jobs-creating business park on farmland near Peterborough
New plans to create a jobs-creating business park on farmland near Peterborough have been given the go ahead.
Approval has been granted for the construction of seven buildings containing a total of 29 units on a 3.65 hectares site east of Edgerley Drain Road, in Fengate.
Peterborough City Council has just given the go ahead for the plans which were submitted more than two years go.
Developer Skygate Holdings, of Leicester, is looking to build a variety of unit sizes from 181 square metres to 1,247 square metres and will provide 15,535 square metres of floor space.
There will also be parking for more than 300 cars plus 29 spaces for light goods vehicles and 145 spaces for bicycles.
There will also be a new access off Edgerley Drain Road, between the junctions with Empson Road and Palmers Road opposite, to the site which forms part of the wider Red Brick Farm development site.
It is thought the Skygate development could support about 300 jobs.
A Planning Design and Access Statement, drawn up by property experts Eddisons and submitted with the planning application states: “The proposed development will provide a high quality industrial estate development, providing much need purpose-designed space for small and medium sized enterprises in an area already allocated for such development.
It adds: “The application represents sustainable development that supports economic growth and activity.”
The Red Brick Farm site already has outline planning permission for a 127-acre industrial estate that could create about 3,000 jobs.