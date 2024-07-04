Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobs to be created at new look facility

​New plans to overhaul a prominent petrol service station in Peterborough have been given the green light.

The proposals seek to modernise the Shell Fengate filling station at Carr Road, at Boongate, which was built in the 1980s.

Its owners say the site is in need of refurbishment as it does not fully meet the needs of motorists.

The Shell Fengate service station in Peterborough which has just secured planning approval for a modernisation.

Now Peterborough City Council has approved modernisation plans from Shell Oil UK Products for the 40 year old facility that will see its six pumps increased to eight plus, in a separate area, pumps for HGVs.

There will also be a seven bay high-powered electric vehicle charging hub capable of fully charging a vehicle in 30 minutes.

The sales building and forecourt will be demolished and two underground fuel tanks removed and all replaced with a 270 square metres sales building with retail area and an Amazon storage locker.

However, a date for the start of construction work has not yet been set.

Service station manager Pooja Goraniya said: “The site is old now and we had hoped the works would be carried out this year but it is likely to be sometime next year.

She added: “We have five members of staff and that number will increase when the works are completed.”

A document submitted with the plans, which were unveiled in January this year, state: “The site comprises an existing petrol filling station that was constructed in the 1980s.

