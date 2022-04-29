Plans to convert offices in the centre of Peterborough into living accommodation have taken a step forward.

Developers have been given the green light to convert offices above an antiques shop and the St John Ambulance unit at 38a Cowgate into residential units.

A change of use application from Quadrant Building Control (Stamford) for the building has been accepted by Peterborough City Council.

It is not yet known when development work will begin.

Plans unveiled last year proposed that the new flats would “reuse the existing well proportioned rooms on each floor to provide an open plan living, kitchen, dining space and two bedrooms or a bedroom and/or home office space on the basis that post-Covid more people will spend more time working from home”.

The application adds: “It is noted that the size of all of the habitable rooms meet the new national floor space standards and all have good levels of natural light”.

The proposed development is the latest in a series of conversion works that have seen city centre offices and shops turned into living accommodation.

Among the most high profile is the creation of 100 luxury apartments in Bayard Place while most recently plans were unveiled to turn the former Poundland store in Bridge Street into a teaching hub while the floors above are converted into apartments.