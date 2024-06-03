Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction work could start later this year

Plans for a major industrial development in Peterborough that could create hundreds of jobs have taken a major step forward.

Peterborough City Council has approved the details for the main infrastructure works at Flagship Park, which will be created on a 127 acres agricultural site at Red Brick Farm, in Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate.

It means construction of roads and the installation of other infrastructure on the site could get under way later this year.

The Flagship Park site in Fengate, Peterborough

Planning officers have approved ‘reserved matters’ that relate to the appearance of the development, its landscaping and layout as well as the creation of a new pond for water voles, an internal access road and a high voltage intake/substation building plus associated works.

Plans for Flagship Park have been drawn up by Trebor Developments and the principle of the development on the site was given the green light by councillors at the start of 2021.

The site will provide work units of varying sizes from 50,000 square feet to 850,000 square feet.

The developers estimated the new business park could create between 2,943 and 3,259 jobs once the development is operational.

A spokesperson for Trebor Developments said: “The extent of development works on the site has not changed, we are proceeding with the infrastructure works to open the site up for a phased delivery of units and the site is now being marketed to potential occupiers.