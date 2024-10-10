Great Eastern Run: Will the sun shine or the rain pour during Peterborough half marathon?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the city’s biggest events takes place on Sunday morning

After weeks – or even months – of training, the AEPG Great Eastern Run will take place on Sunday morning, with thousands of runners taking to the streets.

Many will be raising money for charity, while others will be looking for the fastest time possible.

The Great Eastern Run has seen a range of weather conditions over the years

However, while people’s reason for taking part may be different, they will all be facing the same two challenges – the 13 mile course and the weather conditions.

Plenty of the runners will have been out pounding the streets in all weathers over the past few weeks – but all will be hoping for favourable conditions, and especially looking to the skies in the hope that the torrential rain of 2018 (and indeed, the last few weeks in the city) will be avoided.

The 2023 race was completed with glorious autumn sunshine and blue skies – and the good news is that this year’s race looks, at the moment, like it will be a repeat of those conditions.

The Met Office forecast for the city on Sunday morning is for sunshine and clear skies, with a less than five per cent chance of rain arriving.

Temperatures are set to range from around 8C at the start of the race, to around 10C by the time the final finishers are set to have crossed the line.

A slight breeze is also forecast.

Thousands of runners will be taking part, and it is thought an estimated £250,000 will be raised for good causes.