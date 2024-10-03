Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular event takes place on October 13

A five-star homes builder and sponsor for the AEGP Great Eastern Run has praised the event for “encouraging community spirit’ in Peterborough.

Persimmon Homes East Midlands has announced it is to sponsor the half marathon again this year.

The event is set to attract more than 5,000 runners to the city on the October 13 – all hoping to capitalise on one of the flattest half marathon routes in the UK, alongside the 5k route.

Ben Smith, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes East Midlands and Amy Rowlands, Sales Director, with Aaron Murrell, Director of Good Running Events - outside Peterborough Cathedral.

The 13.1 mile half marathon course passes through notable local locations such as Peterborough Cathedral.

Ben Smith, Managing Director Persimmon Homes East Midlands said: "The Great Eastern Run reflects Persimmon Home's local initiatives and is a prime example of encouraging community spirit and celebrating our local area.

“We’re proud that Persimmon Homes will be sponsoring the race again this year and be a key part of this local community event.”

Speaking ahead of the race, Aaron Murrell, Director of Good Running Events - organisers of the AEPG Great Eastern Run said: “We're looking forward to this year's AEPG Great Eastern Run and it's fantastic to have the support of Persimmon Homes once again this year as one of the race sponsors.

He added: "Their support is critical in being able to stage this race and we are looking forward to seeing everyone on race day for one of our biggest events yet!”