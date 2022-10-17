Great Eastern Run 2022: all the photos of Peterborough's Anna’s Hope Fun Run

Anna’s Hope charity welcomed back the fun run with open arms as the race returned after three years.

The feel-good race sees families, friends, schools, clubs and businesses challenge themselves to 5 kilometre or 3 miles to raise money for charity.

Anna’s Hope is a local charity that supports children with brain tumours and co-ordinates support at home and school, help families to make happy memories and raise awareness.

Kai Chilvers, of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC, stormed to a convincing win in the Anna's Hope 5K while the two leading ladies were sisters.

Chilvers smashed his previous PB crossing the line in a time of 15:38.3.

The Peterborough and Nene Valley AC athlete broke the tape seven seconds clear of runner up Kings Lynn based Mitchell Bunn.

Thorney brothers Tobias and Elijah Goodwin were the first two under 16s home. Tobias was 6th overall in 16:18.1 with Elijah 10th with a 17:18.3 clocking.

Erin Walker, 14, of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC, won in a rapid 18:43.6 while her older sister Olivia was runner up in 19:01.8.

It comes as the main race at the Great Eastern Run returned after four years away.

The half-marathon race that snakes its way around the streets of Peterborough, made its long-awaited after last being held in 2019 on Sunday (October 16).

The race was cancelled the year before the pandemic at the advice of security services after a bomb scare.

1. The Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run Fun run finishers. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Fun run finishers Fun run finishers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Fun run finishers Fun run finishers. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Fun run finishers Fun run finishers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales