Great British Skinny Dip returning to Peterborough Lido in aid of the British Heart Foundation
Have you the heart to swim naked?
The Great British Skinny Dip will return to Peterborough Lido this summer – all in the name of raising money for charity.
Swimmers will shed their costumes for the ‘liberating’ evening swims, which will take place from 6.30pm until 8pm on June 15 and August 10.
British Naturism said that the swims are the perfect opportunity to try naturism for the first time in the company of established naturists.
The cost is £12 for members of British Naturism and £14 for non-members.Tickets must be bought in advance.For more information, can be found on the GreatBritishSkinnyDip.co.uk website.