Grand fund raising by Amazon staff is a gift for Peterborough and District Samaritans

The Amazon fundraiser for the Peterborough Samaruitans.

Staff at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Kingston Park have raised £1,000 for the Peterborough and District Samaritans to help people with mental health problems.

The money was raised through a number of events hosted by workers at the fulfilment centre.

The donation will go towards a series of Community Roadshows planned for Peterborough and surrounding towns this autumn and next spring.

Gareth Davies, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “The Peterborough Amazon team is pleased to support Samaritans with this donation.

“It’s been a difficult year for many people and we are supportive of the services that Peterborough and District Samaritans provides to our community.”

The charity was nominated by Amanda Plimley, who works at the Amazon centre.

She said: “Peterborough and District Samaritans is a lifeline for people in need of emotional support and I’m pleased Amazon could help the charity with this donation.”

The Samaritans provide support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide and the Peterborough group helps hundreds of callers through its telephone helpline.

Martin Cragg, Director of Peterborough and District Samaritans, said: “On behalf of all volunteers here at Peterborough and District Samaritans, I would like to thank the Amazon team for this donation. It’s very much appreciated.”

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during Covid-19.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than four million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.