The Peterborough Telegraph has looked into the latest data for how many patients are registered to GP surgeries in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

It comes as an average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Last week, the Peterborough Telegraph revealed the busiest GP surgeries in Peterborough.Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries, slightly further afield than Peterborough, according to the data.

1. North Brink Practice - Wisbech There are 4,393 patients per GP at North Brink Practice. In total there are 20,151 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.6 GPs.

2. Holbeach Medical Centre - Spalding There are 3,903 patients per GP at Holbeach Medical Centre. In total there are 7,806 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2 GPs.

3. Trinity Surgery - Wisbech There are 3,287 patients per GP at Trinity Surgery. In total there are 11,920 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.6 GPs.

4. Abbeyview Surgery - Thorney There are 3,181 patients per GP at Abbeyview Surgery. In total there are 8,484 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.7 GPs.