Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Peterborough.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year.

Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Peterborough, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

1. Yaxley Group Practice At Yaxley Group Practice in Landsdown Road, 83% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

2. Abbeyview Surgery At Abbeyview Surgery in Thorney Road, 83% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

3. Wansford Surgery At Wansford Surgery in Wansford, 81% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

4. Old Fletton Surgery At Old Fletton Surgery in Rectory Gardens, 76% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.