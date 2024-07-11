Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“His little dog friend recognised him straight away!” But where has Mojo the cat been since 2020?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A devoted animal lover from Peterborough is celebrating after being reunited with her beloved cat, Mojo - four years after she last saw him.

The missing moggie was just two years-old when owner Alison Woodrow last fussed him back in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I honestly never stopped wondering what had happened to Mojo,” Alison said, “but after four years he had been missing longer than I’d had him.”

“Mojo was a tiny foundling kitten who was in a terrible state and very poorly,” says owner Alison Woodrow. He looks very different now.

Orton Goldhay resident Alison recalled she searched far and wide for Mojo when he disappeared, and launched extensive appeals for his whereabouts - all to no avail.

“The heartbreak of not knowing what had happened to Mojo was just awful,” she noted.

“You always think the worst and as we had some very big dogs in the area, I was fearful of what could have happened to him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A volunteer fosterer for Cats Protection Peterborough & District, Alison has dedicated her life to caring for, and helping to rehome, unwanted cats.

Mojo, reunited with little dog friend Disco, who "recognised him straight away"

However, Mojo was the only cat that she had ever adopted herself.

“Mojo was a tiny foundling kitten who was in a terrible state and very poorly,” she recalled.

“I bought him back from the brink and in my 10+ years of fostering, he was the only cat I ever adopted – he was my failed foster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison first learned that her ‘failed foster’ was back in town when a cat that was taken in for a check-up at a local vet practice had its microchip scanned - and it turned out to be Mojo.

“A fellow cat-lover had recently taken him in, which was how he came to be scanned,” she explained.

A delighted Alison said she has no idea where her gallivanting pet has been since 2020.

“Where he was before that we may never know,” she posed.

“He definitely hasn’t been a stray all this time as his coat is glossy and he is well fed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison said she and the Houdini-like puss are purr-fectly happy to take up where they left off.

“It may take him some time to settle back in,” she noted, “but he spent his first night home sleeping on and off my bed.”

“And his little dog friend Disco recognised him straight away.”