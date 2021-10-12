Gogglebox stars make guest appearance to present Peterborough youngster with prize
Stars of Channel 4’s Gogglebox turned up at a Peterborough school to present a youngster with a prize.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 11:12 am
Rojus Pagojus, a youngster at Newark Hill Academy, met Baasit and his father - who along with appearing on the hit TV show, founded Saddiqui Education, a group which supports schools, alternative education providers and community outreach programmes - after winning the Let’s Pitch It competition.
Rojus was recognized for creating an entertaining, engaging and enchanting TV show featuring his beloved pets.