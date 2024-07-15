Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New plans will allow for creation of extra living accommodation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The go ahead has been secured for an extension to the former headquarters of the Road Haulage Association which is being converted into accommodation.

Peterborough City Council has approved plans to build an extra three storeys to the building in Bretton Way, Bretton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will enable the number of apartments to be created to increase from 21 to 35 as well as allowing for the creation of seven HMOs.

This image shows how the former offices in Bretton Way, Bretton, Peterborough, will look once converted into a range of apartments

It means the layout of the building will be

Ground floor: eight apartments, two five-bed five person HMOs.

First floor: eight apartments, two five-bed five person HMOs.

Second floor: eight apartments, two five-bed five person HMOs.

This image shows how the former offices in Bretton Way, Bretton, Peterborough, will look once converted into a range of apartments

Third floor: 11 apartments, one three-bed six person HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Space for parking will be increased from 40 spaces to 77, along with 36 cycle spaces.

Plans to convert the building to a range of living accommodation were first submitted by Silverwood Property Holdings, of Lincoln, in August last year when it secured approval for 21 apartments.

New plans for the extension were submitted to the council in January this year.

The building became vacant after the Road Haulage Association moved its head office to Thorpe Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A document submitted with the planning application states: “The site is located in a highly sustainable location opposite the Bretton Centre which includes shopping facilities and also public transport services into the city centre and elsewhere in Peterborough.

"The accommodation is intended to serve workers at the nearby Peterborough Hospital, a short walk away. The proposal would not lead to parking problems or displacement locally as there are no nearby residential streets.”