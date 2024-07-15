Go ahead secured for extension to former Peterborough headquarters of Road Haulage Association
The go ahead has been secured for an extension to the former headquarters of the Road Haulage Association which is being converted into accommodation.
Peterborough City Council has approved plans to build an extra three storeys to the building in Bretton Way, Bretton.
It will enable the number of apartments to be created to increase from 21 to 35 as well as allowing for the creation of seven HMOs.
It means the layout of the building will be
Ground floor: eight apartments, two five-bed five person HMOs.
First floor: eight apartments, two five-bed five person HMOs.
Second floor: eight apartments, two five-bed five person HMOs.
Third floor: 11 apartments, one three-bed six person HMO.
Space for parking will be increased from 40 spaces to 77, along with 36 cycle spaces.
Plans to convert the building to a range of living accommodation were first submitted by Silverwood Property Holdings, of Lincoln, in August last year when it secured approval for 21 apartments.
New plans for the extension were submitted to the council in January this year.
The building became vacant after the Road Haulage Association moved its head office to Thorpe Wood.
A document submitted with the planning application states: “The site is located in a highly sustainable location opposite the Bretton Centre which includes shopping facilities and also public transport services into the city centre and elsewhere in Peterborough.
"The accommodation is intended to serve workers at the nearby Peterborough Hospital, a short walk away. The proposal would not lead to parking problems or displacement locally as there are no nearby residential streets.”
