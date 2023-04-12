Plans to build more than 150 homes at Haddon Cross on the edge of Peterborough have secured the green light.

Developer Countryside Partnerships has just been granted approval by Peterborough City Council for the first phase of Haddon Cross, which is a new development that will form part of the Great Haddon urban extension to the southwest of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new consent is for the first phase of the development.

This image shows the proposed frontage of Central Boulevard at Great Haddon, Peterborough.

It will provide 157 new homes, of which 78 will be for sale on the open market under the Countryside Homes brand, and the remaining 79 will be affordable homes that will be owned and managed by the non-profit organisation Platform Housing Group.

Countryside Partnerships says that while the planning approval required 25 affordable homes to be provided, it had been decided add in a further 54 affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director, South East Midlands, Countryside Partnerships, said: “We are excited to have secured planning permission for Haddon Cross and to be working with Platform.

"There is a significant need for new, high-quality housing in this part of the East Midlands and this is a major step forward in meeting that demand.

This image shows streets scenes at the planned Great Haddon development.

"With homes at our Fletton Folly scheme already selling well as buyers relish the opportunity to live in modern homes and be part of the vibrant and well-connected new community at Great Haddon, we are pleased to be bringing forward the first phase of our second scheme within this new sustainable urban extension.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerraint Oakley, Executive Director of Growth and Development at Platform Housing Group, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this first phase of work that will bring much-needed affordable housing to this part of Peterborough.

"It’s great to be working alongside Countryside and the agreement is another great example of strong partnership work that will bring great benefits to the overall housing provision for the area.

"We look forward to being able to offer sustainable, energy efficient homes to our customers and to supporting the wider community to grow and flourish.”

Once future phases are completed, the scheme will deliver a total of up to 1,499 homes and will include 7.5 hectares of amenity open space, 8.4 hectares of accessible natural green space, three play facilities for children and young people, a 4.5-hectare playing field, a 1-hectare allotment and new water features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is Countryside’s second scheme within the wider Great Haddon masterplan.

It is currently selling homes at Fletton Folly, a development of 347 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.

The wider Great Haddon site has outline planning permission for up to 5,350 new homes, a district centre and two neighbourhood centres comprising retail, community and health, leisure, residential and commercial uses.

The planning consent also includes provision for education facilities, sport and recreational facilities, strategic open space, landscaping, associated infrastructure and servicing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad