​Action comes more than a year after firm’s collapse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to allow external storage operations on land adjacent to Peterborough’s former Ideal World studios have been approved.

Peterborough City Council has given the green light to a move to lift planning restrictions that prevented external storage on a 0.64 acre site adjacent to Ideal Home House on Newark Road, Fengate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was submitted by Guernsey-registered TKO Peterborough which says the move will bring the use of the land into line with the wider Ideal site.

The former headquarters site of Peterborough's Ideal World shopping channel

A document by planning experts Sevo planning consultancy, submitted with the planning application, outlines the potential for the change.

It states: “The benefits of the proposed development are a brownfield regeneration and the active use of a site which is currently out of use and job creation.

It adds that there is also ‘the potential for a high profile business trading from the site with direct economic benefits and the potential for spin-off benefits for existing local businesses.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of the former Ideal World site, which includes studios, offices and warehouse, has been uncertain since the collapse of the former TV and online shopping channel last year.

Ideal World, which was created by enterprising Peterborough business people Paul Wright and Val Kaye 24 years ago, collapsed into administration in 2023 with the loss of 275 jobs following days of uncertainty about the wellbeing of the iconic business.

The assets of Ideal World were later sold to London-based Shop TJC, which is a subsidiary of Vaibhav Global, of India.