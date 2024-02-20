Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build a £300 million waste-to-energy incinerator in Wisbech have been given the go ahead despite opposition from residents and councillors.

Approval for the large incinerator in the Medworth ward of Wisbech was today (February 20) given permission by the Secretary of State Energy Security and Net Zero.

The decision comes in the face of months of campaigning by residents to block Medworth CHP’s proposals for the energy from waste combined heat and power facility, which will be capable of generating more than 50 megawatts of electricity.

Councillors have voiced their 'disgust' after plans for a huge waste to energy incinerator at Wisbech were approved by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Clare Coutinho MP

Its proposals covered land on the Algores Industrial Estate in Wisbech, as well as a grid connection at the Walsoken Substation.

But the Secretary of State’s decision has been greeted with ‘disgust’ by councillors, residents and representatives from across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

The sheer scale and impact of the development, which was proposed in July 2022, meant the plans were considered by the Planning Inspectorate instead of the local authority.

It made its recommendation to the Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Clare Coutinho MP who made the decision to approve the proposal.

Councillor Steve Tierney, district councillor for Wisbech South, said: “It is a dark day for Wisbech.

"The Government and its representatives have let us down, democracy has been ignored in favour of corporate interests.

"I personally feel depressed at this outcome and ashamed that the Government felt this was the right result.

"We did not deserve this. I’m disgusted.”

Cllr Dee Laws, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for planning, said: “Today’s decision is a huge disappointment to all of us who opposed this development.

“Fenland District Council worked closely with residents and partner organisations to demonstrate to the Planning Inspectorate and Secretary of State why this development was wrong for our residents, businesses and those in the wider area.

“Very sadly, the local voice has not been heard.

“Going forward we will do everything in our power to ensure the negative impact is minimised and to secure what benefits we can for our residents.”