Global supply chain crisis could add to cost of Climbing Wall in Peterborough parkland

An image of the proposed Climbing Walls planned for Nene Park.

It is feared worldwide delays in the transportation of building materials could mean a hike in the £8 million building costs of the Lakeside Activity Centre at Ferry Meadows.

Bosses of the Nene Park Trust, which want to build the 34.25 metres high structure on a lakeside site, have revealed they are monitoring rising prices for construction materials caused by delays in the supply chain.

The trust has also announced it is in the process of appointing a consultant to draw up a business case for the Activity Centre to ensure it meets the requirements for a £1.5 million grant from the Towns Trust Fund.

The all-weather Activity Centre, which alongside the Climbing Wall will also be home to one of the country’s largest Clip n Climb arenas suitable for all ages, an indoor toddler play area, an additional café and private hire spaces for community groups and a 225-space car park, was . granted planning approval by Peterborough City Council in March.

The trust says it is currently focused on complying with a series of planning conditions but has yet to set out a detailed time line for completion of the project.

A trust spokesman said: “The Lakeside Activity Centre project is moving ahead as planned and we are currently working through further details required by the different planning conditions, including pre-development archaeological assessment works that are expected to commence shortly.

“The project costs will be determined by the agreed materials and construction methods.