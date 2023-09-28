Watch more of our videos on Shots!

University education in Peterborough has enjoyed glittering recognition for its teaching excellence.

Anglia Ruskin University, which includes ARU Peterborough, in Bishop’s Road, has achieved gold standard and the University Centre Peterborough, which is the higher education provider of Inspire Education Group with main campuses in Peterborough and Stamford, achieved silver from the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

The TEF is a UK-wide review of university teaching standards and is run by the Office for Students and focuses on the areas students care most about, which are teaching, learning, and achieving positive outcomes from their studies, and measured by bronze, silver and gold standards.

A report from the TEF rated ARU’s course content and delivery as outstanding, with ‘innovative and highly effective course design and content that inspires students to actively engage and commit to their learning’.

It also rated ARU’s ‘approaches to supporting student success’ as outstanding.

Professor Roderick Watkins, Vice-Chancellor of ARU, said: “We have worked hard to make sure our courses are tailored to enable our diverse body of students to realise their ambitions, and are responsive to societal needs. Receiving this Gold rating demonstrates that we are achieving our vision of transforming lives through innovative, inclusive, and entrepreneurial education.”

University Centre Peterborough was rated as outstanding for the level of engagement with its student body to drive enhancements, as UCP places the student voice at the ‘heart’ of its decision-making processes and strategic developments.

The TEF report stated that ‘highly effective teaching, assessment, and feedback practices that support students’ learning progression and attainment, are embedded throughout.’

It adds: “Students experience very high-quality professional practice and employer engagement that contributes hugely to the students’ academic experience. These strong links with industry enables students to apply their learning in a real-world context.”

Liz Knight, Academic Director of University Centre Peterborough, said: “This noteworthy accomplishment is testament to the diligent efforts of our academic and support staff and hardworking students.

“This achievement sets a standard for continued growth and progress, ensuring that University Centre Peterborough remains a beacon of educational excellence for this year’s cohort and beyond.”