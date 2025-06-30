Glastonbury Weekender goes with a bang as Peterborough celebrates in the sunshine

A ‘Glastonbury Weekender’ festival took place in the city centre, with a range of music, arts and comedy being showcased in venues across Peterborough.

It all started on Friday, with the Old Skool Disco at Peterborough Cathedral – hosted by legendary Peterborough DJs Paul Stainton and Eddie Nash.

Throughout the weekend, shoppers and visitors were able to watch all the big performances from Glastonbury in the sunshine on a big screen set up in Cathedral Square.

And there was also a free exhibition by Jeff Commins at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, featuring album artwork and posters including items from Sir Paul McCartney’s personal collection and a free music-themed film club in Wildwood’s intimate cinema room across the weekend.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said the event had been a huge success – with visitors coming from miles around to enjoy the city centre.

He said: “There was a wonderful feeling around the city centre over the weekend – people felt safe, like they belonged, and were having a great time.

"It really showed off that we have a wonderful city centre.

We spoke to people from all over the region who had come, and who stayed in the city longer because of the events.

"The feedback we had from everyone was that they want more events like this.

"People were watching the bands, watching the comedy in the church and at the Park Inn, watching the big screen, going to the Wildwood film club, as well as going shopping, going to the Cathedral.

"There may not be a Glastonbury Festival next year, but we are already working on next year’s event – we will have a Peterborough Weekender – with more performances, more music – we might show some of the classic Glastonbury performances on a big screen.

"I want to say a huge thank you to all the partners, all the businesses, and all of the team here who helped put the event on – it shows what we can do if we work together.”

The next event organised by Peterborough Positive in the city centre will be the third running of the Peterborough Strongest strong man competition, taking place on Saturday, August 9.

