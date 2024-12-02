'Giving Tree' launched to support disadvantaged young people this Christmas by Peterborough City Hospital
A Giving Tree has been placed in the atrium of Peterborough City Hospital to bring joy to disadvantaged children and young people in the community.
The Giving Tree was first launched in 2016 by Natalie Styles-Hudson, a member of Trust staff, to provide Christmas presents to children that would otherwise have nothing to unwrap on Christmas Day.
Natalie said: “This year the need is greater than ever because times are incredibly hard for some. The appeal will deliver gifts to underprivileged children and young people in schools, hostels, and domestic abuse refuges across Peterborough, Huntingdon, and Fenland.
" By participating, people help brighten Christmas for young people facing challenging circumstances."
Trees have also been placed at the main entrances at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals.
There are gift tags for people to choose from – selecting a child’s names and ages. Simply take a tag, purchase a gift, and bring the gifts back to the reception desks.
If you can’t visit a tree, you can still help by purchasing a gift online through the trust’s Amazon wish list at https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/193OA9UM6XKG1.
Donations are also welcomed and will be used to purchase gifts for those in need. They can be made at https://nwahc.enthuse.com/cf/christmas-giving-tree.