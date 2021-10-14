Girls take part in self defence classes at Peterborough’s St John Fisher school
Sixth Form female students at St John Fisher Catholic High School have been taking part in self defence classes.
Before the summer, the school’s Student Leadership Team made the decision that they would like to fundraise to provide self defence classes for the female Sixth Form students. This was following the tragic kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.
Students spoke to local businesses and managed to secure a generous donation of doughnuts and drinks from Morrisons, Stamford.
Students went on to sell these to staff and students in the Sixth Form and raised nearly £100. They were then put in touch with RAID Defence Systems Cambridge, who kindly offered to waive their usual fees to provide the Sixth Form students with an introduction to self defence.
Year 12 students have been taught how to protect themselves and remove themselves from dangerous situations and next week Year 13 will take their turn.