Girls take part in self defence classes at Peterborough’s St John Fisher school

Youngsters take part in the self defence lessons

Before the summer, the school’s Student Leadership Team made the decision that they would like to fundraise to provide self defence classes for the female Sixth Form students. This was following the tragic kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students spoke to local businesses and managed to secure a generous donation of doughnuts and drinks from Morrisons, Stamford.

Students went on to sell these to staff and students in the Sixth Form and raised nearly £100. They were then put in touch with RAID Defence Systems Cambridge, who kindly offered to waive their usual fees to provide the Sixth Form students with an introduction to self defence.