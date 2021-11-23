Get together to help prevent loneliness at festive coffee morning

A festive coffee morning to help reduce loneliness and isolation

Ness M Care Foundation (NMF) is dedicated to supporting activities to improve the quality of life for people who are socially isolated, including those cared for at home and their carers.

With this in mind, the charity is holding a Ubuntu Christmas Coffee Morning on Monday (November 29).

There’s a chance for people to enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea or coffee alongside some optional activities including card making, knitting and board games. Most importantly, it gives guests, who may not have been able to leave their homes for months, the opportunity to meet and build friendships with people in a similar situation.

The free event is being held at Paston and Gunthorpe Community Centre, Hallfields Lane, Peterborough, between 10am and noon.

Ness M Care Foundation offers a range of services to help improve the lives of people across Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Inspired by the charity’s founder Jackie Moyo, who originates from Zimbabwe, the coffee mornings are named after the African philosophy of Ubuntu, which places emphasis on making sure that no-one in society is left behind.

Among the services offered by NMF are a Buddy Up service aimed at building up social contact through activities such as walks in the park, going to the supermarket and meeting at a cafe, well-being calls from volunteers and access to physiotherapy for those who can’t receive it through the NHS. The charity, which helped with the city’s response to Covid-19 as part of the Peterborough Hub, has also funded a defibrillator, located in Lincoln Road, and, going forward, would like to provide funding for mental health services.