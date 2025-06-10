Get ready for Hamptonbury - three days of music at Peterborough pub

Hamptonbury is coming to the West Lake Avenue hostelry for three unforgettable days – June 20-22.

It is a homegrown celebration of music, community, and purpose – growing from a group of friends spinning tunes at house parties to a full-scale weekend festival across three unique spaces in Hampton.

With the help of Matt Southwell, from The Moorhen, Hamptonbury has evolved into a full community project with live acts, DJs, charity fundraising, and local sponsorship.

This year’s event is raising money for mental health charity MIND and Hampton United, to support grassroots football in the area, with local businesses Crocodile Engineering, DSTM, Hampton Hospital and HD Workwear stepping up to support the cause.

“This is what Hampton has been missing,” said Matt Southwell. “We started this for fun with friends – and now, it’s a full weekend of live music, community, and giving something back. It’s for Hampton, by Hampton.

On the Friday, the event gets under way inside the pub with a free entry UV Party hosted by DJ Slim.

Expect energy, lights, and weekend-starting vibes.

Saturday is an outside ticketed charity event from 2pm to 10pm – two outdoor stages with a 450 capacity marquee being erected, food stalls and outdoor bars.

It will be headlined by Oasus (a tribute to Oasis) and Casa Mombo who will be delivering immersive Ibiza vibes.

The full line-up Includes: Deep Frequency, Casa Mombo – Matt:A, Paul S.W., Warbeats, Rob & Kieran (Top Notch Entertainers) The Guards, The Zephyrs, Lee Clingan, Squadron, and Oasus.

From 10pm -1am the party continues inside The Moorhen with the original founders of Hamptonbury – Matt W, Amy and David – taking over the decks.

Finally on the Sundaythere are the free entry Beer Garden Sessions.

Chill out and recover with feel-good music in the beer garden from 1pm-6pm, with entertainment from Joanne Fenton, Tom Stone and Tommy Philpot.

Matt from Casa Mombo said “We’re buzzing to be supporting Hamptonbury at The Moorhen!

" At Casa Mombo, our mission is simple – bring great energy, unforgettable music, and a real community vibe to local venues across Peterborough. Events like this are exactly what the city needs, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

TICKETS for Saturday’s main event are available now via Skiddle

