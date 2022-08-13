Generous Peterborough residents come to aid of Ukrainian refugee who had bike stolen in city centre

Generous Peterborough residents have come to the aid of a Ukrainian refugee who had her bike stolen in the city centre.
Oksana Moroz came to Peterborough last month after fleeing war-torn Kyiv with her 11-year-old son.
She has been staying with Phil Gee in Peterborough as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
but last week, on Thursday, August 4, she had her bike stolen as she attended an appointment in Peterborough city centre at about 6.30pm.
Oksana was left devastated by the theft of the bike, which had been given to her as a gift, alongside a bike for her son.
Following the theft, she said: “It makes me very sad and depressed that this can happen. I can’t feel safe in Peterborough now. I am very surprised this could happen.”
But after hearing about Oksana’s plight, Peterborough residents have come to her aid, with a number of people coming .forward to offer a replacement to help Oksana out.
Phil said: “We were very pleased with the response. I drove around last Saturday collecting the bikes.
"There have been four altogether. Two of them have gone to Oksana and Natalia who is staying with my partner Maggie at her house in Cowbit.
" I will do some maintenance on the others and then look at distributing them to local charities.”
Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Oksana spoke of how she and her son had to shelter in an underground car park in her native country when the war started.