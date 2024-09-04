All former Sea Cadets in Peterborough have been invited together to attend a renuion to relive happy memories of years gone by and to raise funds for the organisation forward.

On Saturday (September 7), the doors of the Old Custom House on the banks of the River Nene will throw open its doors to a host of former members from throughout the decades.

The event has been organised by charity Trustee John Gulson, who himself spent times in the Sea Cadets, between the ages of 10 and 18, around 40 years ago before joining the Royal Navy.

The formation of the Sea Cadets was over 160 years ago but the Peterborough branch has been active since the 1940s offering children a wide variety of activities loosely based on the traditions of the Royal Navy. These include canoeing, football competitions, sailing, paddleboarding and sea trips where members get the chance to crew a sailing ship.

"The Sea Cadets provide a really good grounding for young adults. That’s the main thing we hear from members.

"Most people have done quite well since moving on and now is our time to give back to help raise some funds for the Sea Cadets to the instructors can focus on the activities with the children rather than juggling both.

"We hope we can help to give some of the children now the same kinds of experiences we had.”

"We’ve been in contact with people I haven’t seen in 30 or 40 years. Life has moved on but we haven’t, when I see them it’s like we’re 13-14 again, even though nearly a whole lifetime has gone past. It will be really good to reconnect with those people.”

Doors at the Old Custom House will open at 6pm and tickets can be brought via the Peterborough Sea Cadets Alumni Facebook page.

1 . TS Gildenburg Sea Cadets Memories of the Sea Cadets in Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . TS Gildenburg Sea Cadets Event organiser John Gulson. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . TS Gildenburg Sea Cadets Memories of the Sea Cadets in Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales