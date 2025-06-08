Generations of former Peterborough Sea Cadets to hold special reunion

Former Sea Cadets in Peterborough have been invited together for a special reunion to relive old memories and to raise money for the future to the organisation.

On June 21 at 7pm, the Customs House in the city centre well be hosting a Peterborough Sea Cadets Alumni reunion.

Tickets are priced at £5 and there is also the ability to boat ride on the river between 4-6pm for £2.50 again these tickets are available on line.

The event has been organised by charity Trustee John Gulson, who himself spent times in the Sea Cadets, between the ages of 10 and 18, around 40 years ago before joining the Royal Navy.

The Peterborough branch has been active since the 1940s offering children a wide variety of activities loosely based on the traditions of the Royal Navy. These include canoeing, football competitions, sailing, paddleboarding and sea trips where members get the chance to crew a sailing ship.

In recent years, funding these special expeditions has become more of a challenge and it is hoped that as well as an evening of fun, funds can also be raised to support the continuation of the Sea Cadets.

John said: “We are raising money to help cadets attend adventurous training on sailing ships at sea and a range of other experiences that are fun but will help build great memories and friendships.

"The Sea Cadets provide a really good grounding for young adults. That’s the main thing we hear from members.

"Most people have done quite well since moving on and now is our time to give back to help raise some funds for the Sea Cadets to the instructors can focus on the activities with the children rather than juggling both.

"We hope we can help to give some of the children now the same kinds of experiences we had.”

The Sea Cadets are also looking for ex cadets to be interviewed by current sea cadets about their experiences for our archive that we are putting together to showcase what sea cadets are about and how they benefit lives of the young and Peterborough.

Any old pictures former cadets have would also be welcomed to add to the archive.

Tickets can be purchased on the Peterborough Sea Cadets Alumni Facebook page.

