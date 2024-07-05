GENERAL ELECTION 2024: Round-up of results in Peterborough's neighbouring constituencies
There were mixed fortunes for the political parties in the four constituencies neighbouring Peterborough during a dramatic night of politics.
The Conservative Party held on to three seats adjoining the city while Labour took the fourth in a night that saw voters sweep the Labour Party into government for the first time in 14 years.
Here are the full results from the constituencies of North East Cambridgeshire, Huntingdon, Grantham and Bourne and Corby and East Northamptonshire, which includes Oundle and Thrapston.
North East Cambridgeshire:
Steve Barclay (Conservative) 16,246 votes
Chris Thornhill (Reform UK) 9,057 votes
Javeria Hussain (Labour) 8,008 votes
David Chalmers (Liberal Democrat) 2,716 votes
Andrew Crawford (Green) 2,001 votes
David Patrick (Independent) 958 votes
Clayton Payne (Workers Party of Britain) 190 votes
Huntingdon:
Ben Obese-Jecty (Conservative): 18,257 votes
Alex Bulat (Labour): 16,758 votes
Sarah Smith (Reform UK): 8,039 votes
Mark Argent (Liberal Democrat): 4,821 votes
Georgie Hunt (Green Party): 3,042 votes
Chan Abraham (Independent): 1,123 vote
Grantham and Bourne:
Gareth Davies: (Conservative) 16,770 votes
Vipul Arvind Bechar: (Labour) 12,274 votes
Mike Rudkin (Reform UK) 9,393 votes
Anne Elizabeth Gayfer: (Green Party) 2,570 votes
John William Vincent (Liberal Democrats) 2,027 votes
Ian Edward Selby (Independent) 1,642 votes
Charmaine Dawn Morgan (Lincolnshire Independents) 1,245 votes
Leslie Mitchell (Social Democratic Party) 204 votes
Corby and East Northamptonshire:
Lee Barron (Labour) 21,020 votes
Tom Pursglove (Conservative) 14,689 votes
Eddie McDonald (Reform UK) 8,760 votes
Lee Forster (Green) 2,507 votes
Chris Lofts (Liberal Democrat) 2,191 votes
Karen Blott ( Independent) 422 votes
