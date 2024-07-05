Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mixed fortunes for political parties

There were mixed fortunes for the political parties in the four constituencies neighbouring Peterborough during a dramatic night of politics.

The Conservative Party held on to three seats adjoining the city while Labour took the fourth in a night that saw voters sweep the Labour Party into government for the first time in 14 years.

Here are the full results from the constituencies of North East Cambridgeshire, Huntingdon, Grantham and Bourne and Corby and East Northamptonshire, which includes Oundle and Thrapston.

North East Cambridgeshire:

Steve Barclay (Conservative) 16,246 votes

Chris Thornhill (Reform UK) 9,057 votes

Javeria Hussain (Labour) 8,008 votes

David Chalmers (Liberal Democrat) 2,716 votes

Andrew Crawford (Green) 2,001 votes

David Patrick (Independent) 958 votes

Clayton Payne (Workers Party of Britain) 190 votes

Huntingdon:

Ben Obese-Jecty (Conservative): 18,257 votes

Alex Bulat (Labour): 16,758 votes

Sarah Smith (Reform UK): 8,039 votes

Mark Argent (Liberal Democrat): 4,821 votes

Georgie Hunt (Green Party): 3,042 votes

Chan Abraham (Independent): 1,123 vote

Grantham and Bourne:

Gareth Davies: (Conservative) 16,770 votes

Vipul Arvind Bechar: (Labour) 12,274 votes

Mike Rudkin (Reform UK) 9,393 votes

Anne Elizabeth Gayfer: (Green Party) 2,570 votes

John William Vincent (Liberal Democrats) 2,027 votes

Ian Edward Selby (Independent) 1,642 votes

Charmaine Dawn Morgan (Lincolnshire Independents) 1,245 votes

Leslie Mitchell (Social Democratic Party) 204 votes

Corby and East Northamptonshire:

Lee Barron (Labour) 21,020 votes

Tom Pursglove (Conservative) 14,689 votes

Eddie McDonald (Reform UK) 8,760 votes

Lee Forster (Green) 2,507 votes

Chris Lofts (Liberal Democrat) 2,191 votes