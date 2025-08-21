GCSE Level Results Day 2025: All of the pictures as Peterborough students celebrate collecting their results

By Ben Jones
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 15:37 BST
Many GCSE students in Peterborough were in celebratory mood on Thursday (August 21) as they collected their results.

All of the pictures sent into the Peterborough Telegraph from schools across the city can be seen below.

Happy students celebrate their results.

1. The King's School

Happy students celebrate their results. Photo: King's

Photo Sales
Nameera Juhi, who achieved eight Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. Nameera moves into Sixth Form and continues with her studies of Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

2. The Peterborough School

Nameera Juhi, who achieved eight Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. Nameera moves into Sixth Form and continues with her studies of Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Photo: TPS

Photo Sales
Sienna Whittles, Academic and Music Scholar, also achieved six Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7 and will study German, Music and Maths at A Level.

3. The Peterborough School

Sienna Whittles, Academic and Music Scholar, also achieved six Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7 and will study German, Music and Maths at A Level. Photo: TPS

Photo Sales
Happy students Toby, Caitlin, Sam, Georgia, Tristin, Orion and Sam.

4. Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Happy students Toby, Caitlin, Sam, Georgia, Tristin, Orion and Sam. Photo: OBA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:GCSEPeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice