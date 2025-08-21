GCSE Level Results Day 2025: All of the pictures as Peterborough students celebrate collecting their results

All of the pictures sent into the Peterborough Telegraph from schools across the city can be seen below.
1. The King's School
Happy students celebrate their results. Photo: King's
2. The Peterborough School
Nameera Juhi, who achieved eight Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. Nameera moves into Sixth Form and continues with her studies of Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Photo: TPS
3. The Peterborough School
Sienna Whittles, Academic and Music Scholar, also achieved six Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7 and will study German, Music and Maths at A Level. Photo: TPS
4. Ormiston Bushfield Academy
Happy students Toby, Caitlin, Sam, Georgia, Tristin, Orion and Sam. Photo: OBA