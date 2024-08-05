​From left, Virginnia, volunteer, with a guest at the Garden House, and Garden Club Leader Linda

Donation brightens the outlook at Garden House

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A project to help the homeless in Peterborough is blooming after receiving a special gift from a garden retailer.

​The Light Project Peterborough, which runs the Garden House, Peterborough’s Homeless Hub, has been gifted a range of plants and compost by the Alconbury-based online retailer Marshalls Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation is intended to help support the wellbeing of the Light Project’s guests by providing them with a bright outside space to enjoy.

Volunteers at The Garden House project have started a Gardening Club, with some of its guests discovering that gardening and tidying the grounds is a great help as it takes their minds off any struggles they are experiencing for a while. The outside space will give them a larger area to care for and enjoy.

The donation by Marshall’s Garden has enabled this garden to be freshened up, ready to be enjoyed through the summer.

Claire Gill, marketing manager of Marshalls Garden, said: “We were approached by the Light Project Peterborough to see if we were able to support them with their latest project, and of course we were only too happy to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gardening can provide a wonderful world to escape to, as well as relieving feelings of stress and anxiety and we truly believe that everyone should be able to experience the joy it can bring.

"We hope that our donation will go someway to helping some of the guests at the Garden House and look forward to seeing the project thrive.”