Garden created in shopping centre in memory of ‘very kind’ Peterborough man

Craig McCue.

The garden has been built at Ortongate Shopping Centre as a tribute to Craig McCue, who passed away at his home in Orton Brimbles a year and a half ago, aged 25.

He left behind a loving family, which included his son Brendan, who is now 7-years old as well as brother Ross.

The garden sits in the middle of the main courtyard of the shopping centre and is surrounded by blue and white fencing as a nod to the family’s scottish heritage. It is adorned with fairy lights and includes several plants and ornaments to symoblise things that were important to Craig.

Ross during the construction of the garden.

These include a tortoise statue because of his two pet terrapins, now being looked after by Ross, and painted rocks in the colours of his favourite superheroes, including Captain America, because of his love of Marvel.

It was built last month and finished on April 27, the date of Craig’s birthday.

The garden was Ross’s idea but he has received help from family and several of Craig’s friends. It is located at Ortongate because of the place’s importance to the brothers. It is where they would meet each day to share a meal together at the centre’s diner.

Ross said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a little while but now, a year and half on, I felt I was ready.

Craig's memorial garden.

“I originally approached the Centre Manager, Colin Donisthorpe, about putting a plaque on one of the benches but it was his idea to build the memorial garden.

“We used to go to the diner for breakfast across from that spot everyday, It’s a really nice place to sit and I still go there everyday to be with him.

“He was a very kind person, someone who would always put himself out for others. It was usually him that would pay at the diner, although often it was with money he’d borrowed off me!

“He was always a very organised person, his autism made him that way, and he was someone who was very proud of his Scottish heritage.

“He was a big Marvel fan and you could never watch a movie with him, without him giving you loads of background on all of the characters.