Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family activity trail in Orton aims to help keep youngsters entertained over the school hols

A garden centre in Peterborough has opened a children's garden trail which aims to provide ‘a delightful outdoor adventure’ for those looking for a fun, free family day out.

The trail – which is based on the classic kids’ observation game, I Spy – launched on Saturday July 20 at the Notcutts Garden Centre on Oundle Road in Orton Waterville

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are incredibly excited to launch the children's trail at Notcutts this summer,” said Garden Centre Manager, Mark Washington.

The children’s garden trail is now open at the Notcutts Garden Centre in Orton Waterville.

The popular garden centre near Ferry Meadows believes the trail will be a ‘perfect outing’ during the school holidays, offering families the chance to make ‘memorable experiences with a touch of outdoor exploration and fun.’

“Our goal is to create a free, fun and educational experience that encourages children to connect with nature,” Mark explained.

The family-friendly activity is free to enter; children simply need to collect an entry form to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the trail is to give participants the chance to explore and discover the natural wonders around the centre, ticking off the appropriate boxes on the form once they have been found

In addition to keeping families entertained during the summer holidays, organisers have aspirations that the activity will lead youngsters to appreciate the joy of being around plants and nature:

“We hope this trail will inspire a new generation of gardeners,” said Mark.

Along with a free reward sticker, every child who takes part in the activity will get the chance to be entered into a special draw to win a children’s prize bundle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the trail is done and dusted, the family can kick back and recharge at the centre's restaurant, where freshly cooked meals, cakes and snacks – including a special children’s meal deal – are on hand to reward young explorers tuckered out from their exertions.

No booking is required – simply visit Notcutts Garden Centre during opening hours and collect a form to take part. .

The children's garden trail will be open until Friday September 6.