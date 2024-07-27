Garden centre in Peterborough opens free summer holiday kids’ trail
and live on Freeview channel 276
A garden centre in Peterborough has opened a children's garden trail which aims to provide ‘a delightful outdoor adventure’ for those looking for a fun, free family day out.
The trail – which is based on the classic kids’ observation game, I Spy – launched on Saturday July 20 at the Notcutts Garden Centre on Oundle Road in Orton Waterville
“We are incredibly excited to launch the children's trail at Notcutts this summer,” said Garden Centre Manager, Mark Washington.
The popular garden centre near Ferry Meadows believes the trail will be a ‘perfect outing’ during the school holidays, offering families the chance to make ‘memorable experiences with a touch of outdoor exploration and fun.’
“Our goal is to create a free, fun and educational experience that encourages children to connect with nature,” Mark explained.
The family-friendly activity is free to enter; children simply need to collect an entry form to take part.
The aim of the trail is to give participants the chance to explore and discover the natural wonders around the centre, ticking off the appropriate boxes on the form once they have been found
In addition to keeping families entertained during the summer holidays, organisers have aspirations that the activity will lead youngsters to appreciate the joy of being around plants and nature:
“We hope this trail will inspire a new generation of gardeners,” said Mark.
Along with a free reward sticker, every child who takes part in the activity will get the chance to be entered into a special draw to win a children’s prize bundle.
Once the trail is done and dusted, the family can kick back and recharge at the centre's restaurant, where freshly cooked meals, cakes and snacks – including a special children’s meal deal – are on hand to reward young explorers tuckered out from their exertions.
No booking is required – simply visit Notcutts Garden Centre during opening hours and collect a form to take part. .
The children's garden trail will be open until Friday September 6.
Visit www.notcutts.co.uk.or call 01733 234600 to find out more.