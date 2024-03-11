Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new gaming centre is being planned for a Peterborough shopping centre.

The Apex Arcade Gaming Centre is planned for the Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay.

News of the imminent arrival at the centre, which was bought by new owners, Nottingham-based ALB Group, last year, has been revealed on the centre’s Facebook page.It has attracted numerous comments from the public.

An aerial view of the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough

But a spokesperson for the centre said that because non-disclosure agreements had been signed it was not possible to provide any further details.

News of the gaming centre comes just weeks after the opening of a sports bar and fanzone at the shopping centre, which created 10 jobs.