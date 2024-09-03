Ferry Meadows was engulfed by a wave of blue at the weekend as hundreds of fundraisers wearing Alzheimer’s Society t-shirts came together to help end the devastation caused by dementia.

More than 450 participants took on the challenge of hiking either a 2km or 6km route around the city’s premier green space on Sunday, September 1.

The Alzheimer's Society’s head of services, Judith King, explained why the event continues to attract such fervent support said:

“Memory Walk is such a special event in our calendar, bringing people together to walk in memory or in celebration of loved ones,” she said.

There are around one million people living with dementia across the UK, including more than 100,000 people in the East of England region.

Alzheimer's Society provides help and advice for anyone affected by dementia through its support line, online and print information, expert dementia advisers and online community.

“Alzheimer’s Society is here for everyone affected by dementia,” Judith assured.

“From a listening ear on the phone to a visit in person and opportunities to connect with others, we'll be there for you again and again and again, no matter what.”

More than £14,000 has been raised so far by those walking in Ferry Meadows. The final total will be put toward helping support groundbreaking dementia research.

“We want to thank every participant who came out to support this event,” Judith said: “[They are] helping to make a huge difference.”

Visit memorywalk.org.uk to find out more.

